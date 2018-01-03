Sri Lanka commission recommends prosecution of ex-minister

A Sri Lankan tailor inside his shop, watches the TV broadcast showing a speech by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Sirisena said that a commission he appointed to investigate alleged irregularities in the sale of treasury bonds has recommended the country’s former finance minister Ravi Karunanayake for possible prosecution on charges of alleged bribery. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo