Canadian company plans largest hemp operation in Maine

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 11:20 AM

AMITY, Maine

A Canadian company has purchased 120 acres in Maine and plans to lease an additional 1,000 acres as part of an industrial hemp operation.

The Portland Press Herald reports Future Farm Technologies' operation in Amity will overshadow all of the state's current licensed hemp farms.

While the company has not responded to requests for comment, recent announcements indicate it plans to use the hemp for cannabis oil. The non-intoxicating oil known as CBD is used for treating seizure disorders and alleviating symptoms for other diseases.

The company previously said the farm could produce $10.8 million in Canadian dollars ($8.6 million USD) in revenue. That projection was based on 1,700 hemp plants per acre on 120 acres.

Town Selectman Joseph Ledger says they have not passed ordinances regulating marijuana-related businesses.

