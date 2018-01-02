First responders load an injured passenger onto a helicopter for transportation to a hospital Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch in Picacho, Ariz. Twelve people were injured when the tour truck they were riding in rolled over.
Business

Arizona ranch suspends 'monster truck tours' after rollover

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 11:24 AM

PICACHO, Ariz.

Monster truck tours at an Arizona ostrich farm have been suspended following a rollover involving a dozen people.

KVOA-TV in Tucson reports that the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch announced this weekend that it would stop running the tours after a truck overturned Friday with 12 people inside.

Pinal County Sheriff's spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says three of the injured, including the driver, were airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities did not yet know the cause or if anyone would face charges.

The ranch's "Monster Truck Tours" are described as 45-minute educational tours.

The ranch is just off Interstate 10, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix.

Rooster Cogburn says on its website that the ranch was informed by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office that "everyone is OK."

