California lawmakers to confront sexual misconduct scandal

In this July 17, 2017 photo, Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes, D-Grand Terrace, listens at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers will grapple for the first time as a group with a growing sexual misconduct scandal when they return to Sacramento. Reyes sits on the Assembly subcommittee tasked with re-writing the Legislature's sexual harassment policies. She was sharply critical during a hearing last month of the Assembly's policy of not tracking sexual harassment complaints, only investigations. She wants to mandate better tracking by the Legislature and by all employers. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo