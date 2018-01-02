Business

Cuomo to push for legislation to combat sexual harassment

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 02:06 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing several measures to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Democratic governor said Tuesday he will push for legislation to prevent taxpayer dollars from being used to settle sexual harassment or assault claims against ?individuals employed by the state.

Cuomo is also proposing legislation that would void forced arbitration clauses in employee contracts that keep sexual harassment cases out of the courts.

Other proposals include a mandate that state contractors disclose the number of sexual harassment adjudications and nondisclosure agreements they have executed.

Cuomo said Americans are disgusted by "the pervasive poison of sexual harassment." He said New York "is seizing this moment and leading the way" toward reform.

The proposals will be part of Cuomo's State of the State address on Wednesday.

