In auto industry home, Michigan tries to accommodate bikes

FILE- In this June 9, 2016 file photo, mangled bicycles are tagged as evidence at the Michigan State Police crime lab in Kalamazoo, Mich. A pickup truck plowed into the cyclists on a rural road near Kalamazoo. While other states adopted bike-friendly safety laws to accommodate cycling's soaring popularity, Michigan lawmakers are trying to make up for lost time by seeking some of the nation's strictest bike-safety regulations and tough new penalties for distracted motorists who cause serious injury or death while using a mobile device. Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP, File Mark Bugnaski