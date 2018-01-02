Business

Vermont says US tax change could complicate revenue plans

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 12:21 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont officials say changes in federal tax law could make it more difficult to estimate how much money will be flowing into the state treasury this year.

Lawmakers and the governor rely on revenue projections to know how much they'll have to spend.

Vermont Public Radio reports the forecasts are always imprecise, but a provision in the new federal tax law that will allow for increased deductions on income generated from businesses could make that even harder.

Commissioner of Taxes Kaj (Kie) Samsom says the 20 percent business income deduction could prompt people to change the way they do business.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If says if some businesses use some accounting maneuvers to take advantage of the new deduction, state revenues could be reduced.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

    A 93-foot tall slide sits at the entrance of Aventura Mall as part of a new three-story wing expansion on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The expansion added new restaurants, stores and an outdoor fountain.

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami
FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

View More Video