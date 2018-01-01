Business

Report: More utility customers produced electricity in 2016

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 10:53 AM

LANSING, Mich.

The state says more utility customers in Michigan produced their own electricity in 2016 than the previous year.

Michigan's Public Service Commission says 2,582 residential, commercial and industrial customers participated in the state's net metering program, an increase of 427 from 2015.

Solar remains the leading form of energy generation. Wind is the second most popular.

The net metering program was established in 2008 and is available to customers of rate-regulated utilities, cooperatives, and alternative electric suppliers.

Net metering offsets part or all of a customer's energy needs and reduces their electric bills. When customers produce more electricity than they need, power is provided back to the serving utility, permitting the customer to receive a credit.

The figures were included in the recently released Net Metering and Solar Program Report.

