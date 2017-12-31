Retired war dog that had gone missing found dead

A retired explosive detection "war dog" that was missing in Virginia has been found dead.
WAVY-TV reported Sunday that the Belgian Malinois was struck by a vehicle in Portsmouth.
The dog, named Darja, had been missing since early December. Her owner, Frankie Rivas, had to leave town and left the dog with a friend. Rivas says Darja jumped a fence and disappeared.
Darja was previously owned by a private security contractor in Kuwait. She was one of nine dogs brought back from a kennel in that country to the United States in July by Mission K9 Rescue. The Texas-based non-profit helps dogs that served with the military or Department of Defense contractors.
