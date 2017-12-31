FILE- In a Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, a supporter holds up a "Fake News" book while Kayla Moore, wife of U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, speaks at a press conference in Montgomery, Ala. Would a story that seeks to unpack or drill down on a list of tiresome words and phrases be impactful or a nothingburger? Worse, would it just be tons of fake news? Well, dish all you want, but Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.
FILE- In a Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, a supporter holds up a "Fake News" book while Kayla Moore, wife of U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, speaks at a press conference in Montgomery, Ala. Would a story that seeks to unpack or drill down on a list of tiresome words and phrases be impactful or a nothingburger? Worse, would it just be tons of fake news? Well, dish all you want, but Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness. Brynn Anderson_File AP Photo
FILE- In a Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, a supporter holds up a "Fake News" book while Kayla Moore, wife of U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, speaks at a press conference in Montgomery, Ala. Would a story that seeks to unpack or drill down on a list of tiresome words and phrases be impactful or a nothingburger? Worse, would it just be tons of fake news? Well, dish all you want, but Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness. Brynn Anderson_File AP Photo

Business

List bans 'fake news,' 'covfefe' and 'let me ask you this'

By JEFF KAROUB Associated Press

December 31, 2017 12:10 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

DETROIT

It was hard to miss the cries of "fake news" in 2017, and many wouldn't miss the phrase if it went away for good.

"Fake news" garnered the most votes in the 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness. The list was released Sunday by northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University.

The tongue-in-cheek, non-binding list comes from suggestions to the Sault Ste. Marie school. It includes "let me ask you this," ''unpack," ''drill down," ''impactful," ''nothingburger," ''tons," ''dish," and "let that sink in."

Also making the list is "covfefe" (cuv-fey-fey), the Trumpian Twitter typo from May that drove social media to distraction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Fake news" has been leveled against entirely fabricated reporting, stories containing errors or inaccuracies, and those with a critical tone.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

    A 93-foot tall slide sits at the entrance of Aventura Mall as part of a new three-story wing expansion on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The expansion added new restaurants, stores and an outdoor fountain.

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami
FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

View More Video