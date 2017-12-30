Business

Tax tweaks, driver training changes among new Louisiana laws

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

December 30, 2017 09:11 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BATON ROUGE, La.

More than 20 new or rewritten Louisiana laws take effect next week as January begins.

Public high schools are being urged to keep automated external defibrillators on their campuses, but the requirement only kicks in "if funding is available."

Business owners in 14 of Louisiana's most populous parishes will have to file online all their business documents owed to the Secretary of State's office, such as name registrations and annual reports, rather than through paper documents.

And drivers-in-training can expect lessons on how to respond to police during a traffic stop. Information on "appropriate driver conduct when stopped by a law enforcement officer" has been added to content requirements for driver education courses and the driving test.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The provisions starting Monday were passed by lawmakers in 2016 and 2017.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

    A 93-foot tall slide sits at the entrance of Aventura Mall as part of a new three-story wing expansion on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The expansion added new restaurants, stores and an outdoor fountain.

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami
FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

View More Video