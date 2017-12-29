Former Detroit deputy police chief to plead guilty

A former Detroit deputy police chief is expected to plead guilty next week in a corruption case related to towing contracts.
Celia Washington is accused of accepting at least $3,000 from a contractor, Gaspar Fiore. She served as the police department's legal adviser, responsible for overseeing private towing companies that remove cars seized by police.
A court hearing is set for Tuesday in Detroit federal court. Washington's attorney, Arnold Reed, says she wants to put the matter "behind her."
Reed says Washington never influenced the rotation of towing contractors, but she knew why Fiore was giving her money. Reed says she tried to return the money but Fiore wouldn't take it.
Fiore pleaded guilty last week to a bribery conspiracy.
