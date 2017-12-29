Business

Mayor, aldermen at odds over how to rehire city workers

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 08:55 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

WAYNESBORO, Miss.

The job status of more than 50 city workers in Mississippi remains up in the air as the mayor and aldermen clash over rehiring.

WDAM-TV reports that Waynesboro Mayor Richard Johnson and the Board of Aldermen are scheduled to meet on the topic Friday afternoon at a special meeting. A majority of the board wants all of the around 60 employees rehired with a single vote, whereas Johnson wants each employee to be individually considered.

If the two parties cannot reach an agreement by midnight on Dec. 31, the employees could be out of a job.

The board had voted to rehire all employees earlier this month, but Johnson vetoed the decision. The board failed to override.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

    A 93-foot tall slide sits at the entrance of Aventura Mall as part of a new three-story wing expansion on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The expansion added new restaurants, stores and an outdoor fountain.

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami
FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

View More Video