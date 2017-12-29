Mayor, aldermen at odds over how to rehire city workers

The job status of more than 50 city workers in Mississippi remains up in the air as the mayor and aldermen clash over rehiring.
WDAM-TV reports that Waynesboro Mayor Richard Johnson and the Board of Aldermen are scheduled to meet on the topic Friday afternoon at a special meeting. A majority of the board wants all of the around 60 employees rehired with a single vote, whereas Johnson wants each employee to be individually considered.
If the two parties cannot reach an agreement by midnight on Dec. 31, the employees could be out of a job.
The board had voted to rehire all employees earlier this month, but Johnson vetoed the decision. The board failed to override.
