Trump criticizes Post Office, Amazon over shipping rates

FILE - In this May 5, 2016 file photo, Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon.com, speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump is criticizing the U.S. Postal Service, saying the agency is “losing many billions of dollars a year” and asking why it is “charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages.” Trump tweeted Friday, Dec. 29, that the post office “should be charging MUCH MORE!” Susan Walsh, File AP Photo