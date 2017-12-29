Business

Iran arrests demonstrators against price hikes in Tehran

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 08:44 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's semi-official ILNA news agency is reporting that authorities have arrested a small number of demonstrators in Tehran protesting price hikes and the president's economic policy.

The Friday report quotes the security deputy of Tehran's governor, Mohsen Hamedani, as saying that fewer than 50 people gathered at a public square in Tehran, and that most of them left after a police warning but a few decided to stay on.

"A few of them were temporarily arrested," Hamedani said, without elaborating on the exact figure.

Separately Friday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported that around 300 protesters also gathered in the western city of Kermanshah to protest the price hikes, damaging some public property.

