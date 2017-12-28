SoftBank group acquires major stake in Uber

FILE - This March 1, 2017, file photo shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. A group led by Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank has acquired a major stake in Uber. In a tender offer that expired Thursday, Dec. 28, SoftBank acquired a 15 percent stake in Uber while the remaining members got about 3 percent, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to publicly discuss details. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo