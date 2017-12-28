Business

Governor candidate Boyd, wife earned $30M in 2015, 2016

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 05:32 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Gubernatorial hopeful Randy Boyd's tax returns show he and his wife earned $42.5 million in total income in 2015 and 2016 and had $30.2 million in taxable income.

If elected, the Republican says he intends to continue releasing his 1040 income tax summary pages and intends to forgo the governor's salary.

The Tennessean requested the documents. Five of seven major candidates have provided the newspaper at least some personal tax information.

In two years as state economic development chief, Boyd returned his salary and covered travel and other official expenses.

A two-year summary shows the Boyds paid $8.5 million in state and federal taxes and donated $10.3 million to 100-plus charities and nonprofits.

Boyd founded Knoxville-based Radio Systems Corp., a privately held producer of invisible fences and other pet products.

