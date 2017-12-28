Business

Police: $25 million in knockoff luxury accessories seized

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 08:22 AM

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.

Police in New York have arrested a father and his two sons who they say had $25 million worth of counterfeit designer accessories in their possession.

Newsday reports the 55-year-old Long Island man and his 22-year-old and 18-year-old sons were arrested Tuesday following a six-month investigation. Authorities say they seized fake watches, belts and purses from a warehouse in New Hyde Park worth millions of dollars.

Officials say the knockoff Chinese merchandise was shipped to Kennedy Airport before being distributed to street vendors. Authorities say the men dealt fake accessories that mimicked brands such as Rolex, Gucci and Burberry through their business, Broadway Watch Outlet Co.

Nassau County police, Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and New York City police were all involved in the investigation.

