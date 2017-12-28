FILE - In this July 12, 2011 file photo, attorney Peter Breen leaves the Sangamon County Courthouse in Springfield, Ill. Conservative activists and legislators pressing a lawsuit against publicly funded abortions in Illinois are seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the law from taking effect Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. State Rep. Peter Breen
Activists seek injunction against Illinois abortion law

December 28, 2017 01:07 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Conservative activists and legislators pressing a lawsuit against publicly funded abortions in Illinois are seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the law from taking effect Monday.

The Catholic Thomas More Society will appear in Sangamon County Circuit Court Thursday to ask for the injunction. The group says it would stop "tens of thousands of taxpayer-funded abortions in the New Year."

State Rep. Peter Breen is a Republican from Lombard and Thomas More Society special counsel. He says the law which expands Medicaid and state-employee group health insurance coverage to abortions will mean taxpayers will have to pay for as many as 30,000 abortions in Illinois annually.

Breen says many taxpayers have a "sincere moral obligation" to paying for abortions. He says Illinois' budget crisis also makes financing them a problem.

