Business

California authorities seize pot from licensed company

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and DON THOMPSON Associated Press

December 27, 2017 05:02 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Two employees of a Northern California business have been arrested and a large amount of marijuana has been seized despite it having a local pot license.

Joe Rogoway, an attorney for Old Kai Distribution, said Wednesday that the employees were transporting marijuana from a cultivator when they were pulled over Friday by the California Highway Patrol.

He says the company has a license from Mendocino County and was told it could operate legally.

The California Highway Patrol says it's illegal to transport marijuana without a state license, which takes effect Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities citied the driver and passenger for unlawful transportation of cannabis and unlawful possession for sale and seized about 1,900 pounds (862 kilograms) of pot.

Rogoway is demanding the marijuana be returned and the charges be dropped.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

    A 93-foot tall slide sits at the entrance of Aventura Mall as part of a new three-story wing expansion on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The expansion added new restaurants, stores and an outdoor fountain.

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami
FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

View More Video