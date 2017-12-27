Christie orders towns to accept 2018 tax prepayments

Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed an executive order requiring towns to accept property tax prepayments for 2018.
Many state residents are scrambling to pay their taxes before a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions goes into effect.
That provision is part of a tax reform law signed by President Donald Trump this month.
New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation.
Christie's order takes effect immediately. It directs towns to accept prepayments through Dec. 31.
