Business

Christie orders towns to accept 2018 tax prepayments

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 03:33 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TRENTON, N.J.

Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed an executive order requiring towns to accept property tax prepayments for 2018.

Many state residents are scrambling to pay their taxes before a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions goes into effect.

That provision is part of a tax reform law signed by President Donald Trump this month.

New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Christie's order takes effect immediately. It directs towns to accept prepayments through Dec. 31.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

    A 93-foot tall slide sits at the entrance of Aventura Mall as part of a new three-story wing expansion on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The expansion added new restaurants, stores and an outdoor fountain.

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami
FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

View More Video