Trump, GOP congressional leaders to plot agenda in January

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump congratulates Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., while House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., looks on during a ceremony at the White House after the final passage of tax overhaul legislation. President Trump plans to open the new year by meeting with Republican congressional leaders at the rustic Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland to map out the 2018 legislative agenda. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo