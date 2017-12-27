Business

Bronx residents look for answers to illegal dumping in park

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017

NEW YORK

Residents of a Bronx community say their neighborhood park has become a site for illegal dumping.

Residents tell WCBS-TV people are leaving window frames, gas canisters, sinks and bags of trash in Pelham Parkway Park. Residents say they have even found credit card statements and loan documents in the heaps of garbage.

Roxanne Delgado started a neighborhood group to clean up what violators leave behind. Delgado believes some of the people who dump trash in the park are from upstate New York.

Community Board member Joe Menta says he'd like to see the parks department enforce laws along the parkway.

The parks department said in a statement that spot checks would be conducted in the area. According to the department, fines range from 475 to $20,000 for illegal dumping.

