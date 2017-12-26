Business

ComEd launches electric-car pilot program in Chicago

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 07:15 PM

CHICAGO

A utility in Illinois has launched a ride-sharing pilot program on Chicago's South Side that relies entirely on electric cars.

The Chicago Tribune reports the service provided by ComEd in cooperation with several partners began in mid-December. For now, it'll only serve residents of TRC Senior Village in the Washington Park neighborhood.

A primary aim of the small-scale project is to help the utility study energy and other requirements for such plug-in cars.

It'll use Innova EV Dash vehicles. The two-seat cars are 100 percent electric and have a range of 150 miles per charge. The maximum speed is 35 mph.

Drivers operate three days a week for now. The idea is for residents of TRC Senior Village to use the service for errands in or near the neighborhood.

