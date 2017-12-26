Old copper mine is one of many sites in West needing cleanup

In this July 17, 2017 photo, New Mexico Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn, left, and Larry Gore with the U.S. Forest Service look at survey maps of the Nacimiento Copper Mine near Cuba, N.M., as they discuss tailing piles and contaminated groundwater at the site. Dunn has hired a consultant to review the site and determine what options exist for cleaning up tons of tailings made up of waste from past mining operations. The mine is among many sites in the West that are in need of remediation. Susan Montoya Bryan AP Photo