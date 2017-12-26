Foxconn, explosion, budget, misconduct top stories of 2017

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Joseph Jakubowski is escorted into court in Janesville, Wis. Jakubowski put southern Wisconsin on edge in April after he stole handguns and rifles from a Janesville gun shop and sent an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump. Police spent 10 days searching before capturing Jakubowski at his campsite in a field near Readstown. He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison in December. The case was selected as one of the biggest stories in the state over the last 12 months. The Janesville Gazette via AP, File Angela Major