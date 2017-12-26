This Week: Home prices, consumer confidence, jobless claims

FILE - This Thursday, April 27, 2017, file photo shows a sign promoting town homes for sale, in Charlotte, N.C. A healthy demand for homes and a shrinking supply of available properties has helped keep home prices rising. The Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index, which tracks the value of homes in 20 major U.S. metropolitan areas, is due out Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo