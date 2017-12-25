Business

LePage urges Mainers to remember those who're struggling

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 01:31 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said the state's economy is growing, but he's urging Mainers to remember those who're struggling.

LePage said in his Christmas message that Mainers are generous and that there are many worthy organizations that provide financial, emotional and mental support to help Mainers and their loved ones "regain hope and a sense of well-being."

He also asked Mainers to keep in their thoughts military personnel and their families.

He said he hopes to use his final year "to continue to fight for the future of Maine" and make the state a better place for generations to follow.

