Wood-burning power plant shutting down for lack of subsidies

A 22-megawatt wood-burning power plant in northern New York is shutting down because it's losing state subsidies intended to support renewable energy.
The ReEnergy plant in the Lewis County town of Lyonsdale has stopped operating and will shut down entirely on Dec. 29 if the state Public Service Commission doesn't renew a contract that helps support the plant. ReEnergy is petitioning the PSC for the renewal.
In addition to 18 jobs being eliminated in the wood-burning plant, more than 100 jobs in the logging and trucking industries depend on the plant.
ReEnergy CEO Larry Richardson says the company is looking at repurposing the site, which could include construction of a renewable fuel oil facility.
