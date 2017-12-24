Business

Ohio unemployment benefits bill stalls out for rest of year

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 12:44 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

State lawmakers in Ohio failed to pass an overhaul of Ohio's unemployment benefit system before recessing for the holidays, despite a promise to take action on the looming financial issue by year's end.

The Legislature recessed earlier this month without action on a compromise bill that called for reducing at least some worker benefits while also requiring employers to pay more in taxes.

The proposal would freeze maximum weekly benefits rates for unemployed workers for 10 years and, in some cases, cut the number of weeks for which workers are able to collect benefits.

The inaction came after a directive from GOP House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, of Clarksville, calling on members to move legislation on the matter out of a House committee and have it ready for a vote before the holiday break, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State Rep. Kirk Schuring, a Canton Republican who led a yearlong effort to forge a compromise bill, said he's not giving up on getting both sides to agree on a solution.

"It seems like both sides would like to have it 100 percent their way ... but I'm still working on it. I'm not giving up," Schuring said.

Ohio's unemployment system is currently financed by employer taxes paid into a trust fund to provide unemployment benefits for up to 26 weeks.

Concern has grown in the wake of the national recession that started in 2007 about the system's structure and how long the state's unemployment compensation fund can be sustained.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

    A 93-foot tall slide sits at the entrance of Aventura Mall as part of a new three-story wing expansion on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The expansion added new restaurants, stores and an outdoor fountain.

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami
FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

View More Video