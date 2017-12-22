Construction jobs remain plentiful in Miami-Dade’s tight job market.
Construction jobs remain plentiful in Miami-Dade’s tight job market. Alan Diaz AP
Construction jobs remain plentiful in Miami-Dade’s tight job market. Alan Diaz AP

Business

South Florida job market remains tight

By Jane Wooldridge

jwooldridge@miamiherald.com

December 22, 2017 02:34 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 02:34 PM

South Florida workers don’t seem to have much trouble finding a job these days.

The region continues to tick along at near-full employment, according to a report released Friday by the state of Florida.

In Miami-Dade, the unemployment rate clocked in at 4.6 percent — a tenth of a percent higher than in October, but .9 percent lower than a year ago. At the same time, the total number of workers grew by about 30,000 over November 2016 — meaning the economy is gaining steam. All figures reflect seasonal adjustment.

In Broward, November’s seasonally adjusted rate edged up slightly from October, from 3.3 perent to 3.6 percent. But compared with November 2016, the jobless rate was down a percentage point, from 4.6 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Statewide, the seasonally adjustment unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, unchanged from October but down 1.3 percent from November 2016. The total number of jobs was 8,676,400.

Hendry County had the highest jobless rate, at 7.3 percent. St. Johns County had the lowest, at 3.0 percent.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

    A 93-foot tall slide sits at the entrance of Aventura Mall as part of a new three-story wing expansion on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The expansion added new restaurants, stores and an outdoor fountain.

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami
FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

View More Video