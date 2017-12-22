South Florida job market remains tight

South Florida workers don’t seem to have much trouble finding a job these days.
The region continues to tick along at near-full employment, according to a report released Friday by the state of Florida.
In Miami-Dade, the unemployment rate clocked in at 4.6 percent — a tenth of a percent higher than in October, but .9 percent lower than a year ago. At the same time, the total number of workers grew by about 30,000 over November 2016 — meaning the economy is gaining steam. All figures reflect seasonal adjustment.
In Broward, November’s seasonally adjusted rate edged up slightly from October, from 3.3 perent to 3.6 percent. But compared with November 2016, the jobless rate was down a percentage point, from 4.6 percent.
Statewide, the seasonally adjustment unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, unchanged from October but down 1.3 percent from November 2016. The total number of jobs was 8,676,400.
Hendry County had the highest jobless rate, at 7.3 percent. St. Johns County had the lowest, at 3.0 percent.
