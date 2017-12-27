In the heart of Trump Country, his base's faith is unshaken

ADVANCE FOR USE WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A customer walks into the Frosty Freeze restaurant in Sandy Hook, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Everyone in town comes to this diner for nostalgia and homestyle cooking and, recently, news reporters come from all over the world to puzzle over politics. Because Elliott County, a blue-collar union stronghold, voted for the Democrats in each and every presidential election for its 147-year existence. Until Donald Trump came along and promised to wind back the clock. David Goldman AP Photo