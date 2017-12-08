Lennar CEO’s ex-housekeeper claims in suit she was harassed by fellow employee

'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors

Papa is a new startup company that pairs senior citizens with college students, or 'grandkids on demand" as founder Andrew Parker likes to call them.