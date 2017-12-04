Business

Power company donates part of land back for animal shelter

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 04:20 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

ASHLAND, Ky.

Work has begun on a new animal shelter on ground donated by Kentucky Power.

The 2-acre (0.8-hectare) lot that will house the shelter in Boyd County is part of a piece of property that Kentucky Power purchased from the county for a new substation. The county requested that Ashland-based Kentucky Power and parent American Electric Power consider donating some of the property back for the shelter, and it was agreed.

American Electric Power said in a news release that the remaining land is large enough to accommodate the new substation.

Ground was broken last week on the 5,300-square-foot shelter (492-sq. meter). It will include 52 regular kennels, 10 isolation kennels, two visitation and examination rooms, a cat and puppy area, a cat colony, 28 outside runs and a large fenced area for dogs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors

    "Grandkid" assistants available at the push of a button for seniors When grandma or grandpa needs a ride to an appointment, or some help around the house, or even a day at the beach, all they have to do is call on Papa and the friendly Papa pals come to help. Papa is a new startup company that pairs senior citizens with college students, or 'grandkids on demand" as founder Andrew Parker likes to call them.

'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors

'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors 2:13

'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors
0:17

"How to Unlock a Portal" by Jacob Fellander
Could robotic birds lead to safer air travel? 5:26

Could robotic birds lead to safer air travel?

View More Video