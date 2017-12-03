Business

Community meets to address broadband need in Fairbanks

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:16 PM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Fairbanks residents attended a conference in an effort to create a local broadband internet provider for the city.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Alaska State Rep. David Guttenberg organized the conference, which took place Saturday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Guttenberg says he feels compelled to take action on broadband because he gets so many constituent comments on the poor service in outlying Fairbanks neighborhoods.

Representatives from commercial internet providers including Alaska Communications and AT&T attended the conference.

Guttenberg says he doesn't believe existing providers are sincere in efforts to improve internet service.

Alaska Communications spokeswoman Heather Cavanaugh said after the conference that the Anchorage-based company is already working on a plan to connect large areas around Fairbanks to broadband internet.

