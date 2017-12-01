Business

Hospital to pay $7.5 million to settle kickback allegations

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:53 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

DALLAS

A North Texas physician-owned hospital has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle claims that it paid in the form of marketing services in return for surgical referrals.

The Justice Department said in a Friday statement that Pine Creek Medical Center engaged in a kickback scheme between 2009 and 2014. As part of its settlement agreement, Pine Creek has agreed to a corporate integrity agreement that requires internal compliance measures for the next five years.

The settlement resolves a whistleblower lawsuit and will pay two former Pine Creek marketing employees $1.125 million.

A call to the Pine Creek Medical Center administrator was met with a full voicemail box.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors

    "Grandkid" assistants available at the push of a button for seniors When grandma or grandpa needs a ride to an appointment, or some help around the house, or even a day at the beach, all they have to do is call on Papa and the friendly Papa pals come to help. Papa is a new startup company that pairs senior citizens with college students, or 'grandkids on demand" as founder Andrew Parker likes to call them.

'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors

'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors 2:13

'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors
0:17

"How to Unlock a Portal" by Jacob Fellander
Could robotic birds lead to safer air travel? 5:26

Could robotic birds lead to safer air travel?

View More Video