Business

US factory growth slowed in November but still looks strong

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

December 01, 2017 10:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

American factories grew more slowly in November but still appear healthy.

The Institute for Supply Management says its manufacturing index slipped to 58.2 last month from 58.7 in October. Anything above 50 signals that U.S. factories are expanding. American manufacturing is on a 15-month winning streak.

New orders and production grew faster in November. Hiring and new export orders grew but at a slower pace.

The ISM, a trade association of purchasing managers, said 14of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in November, led by paper and machinery makers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

U.S. industry has benefited from an improving global economy and from a fall in the dollar, which makes U.S. products less expensive in foreign markets.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors

    "Grandkid" assistants available at the push of a button for seniors When grandma or grandpa needs a ride to an appointment, or some help around the house, or even a day at the beach, all they have to do is call on Papa and the friendly Papa pals come to help. Papa is a new startup company that pairs senior citizens with college students, or 'grandkids on demand" as founder Andrew Parker likes to call them.

'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors

'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors 2:13

'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors
0:17

"How to Unlock a Portal" by Jacob Fellander
Could robotic birds lead to safer air travel? 5:26

Could robotic birds lead to safer air travel?

View More Video