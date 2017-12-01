China criticizes US opposition to WTO market economy status

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010, file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at the Tianjin port in China. The United States is joining a fight against China at the World Trade Organization in a decision likely to ratchet up tensions between Washington and Beijing. The U.S. is supporting the European Union in a dispute over China’s status at the WTO. The United States and EU contend that the Chinese government continues to interfere so heavily in the country’s commerce that China remains a “non-market’’ economy. Andy Wong, File AP Photo