From ‘grandkids on demand’ to apps: How tech is helping seniors and their families

'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors "Grandkid" assistants available at the push of a button for seniors When grandma or grandpa needs a ride to an appointment, or some help around the house, or even a day at the beach, all they have to do is call on Papa and the friendly Papa pals come to help. Papa is a new startup company that pairs senior citizens with college students, or 'grandkids on demand" as founder Andrew Parker likes to call them. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

