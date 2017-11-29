Bali airport reopens, but volcano still spewing ash

Tourists sleep at the airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, after leaving the island of Bali by ferry following the cancellation of their flights due to smoke and ash clouds erupting from Mount Agung volcano on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. An erupting volcano with a deadly history on Indonesia's Bali, one of the world's most popular resort islands, has spread drifting ash 7,600 meters

4.7 miles) into the atmosphere and closed the island's international airport for a third day Wednesday.