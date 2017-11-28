Turkish-Iranian businessman to testify at US trial

Lawyers say Turkish-Iranian businessman Reza Zarrab will testify at the U.S. trial of a Turkish banker on charges the two of them violated economic sanctions against Iran.
The revelation came Tuesday as defense lawyer Robert Fettweis asked for a two-week delay of the trial of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, deputy CEO of Halkbank, in New York City. He said he needed time to prepare for the testimony. Judge Richard Berman rejected a postponement.
A prosecutor confirmed that Zarrab will testify, saying he would take the stand Wednesday.
Zarrab, a businessman and gold trader, had stopped appearing in court weeks ago, prompting speculation he was cooperating with the U.S.
Recently, Turkey's deputy prime minister said Zarrab was a "hostage" being forced to testify against Turkey's government. On Tuesday, a Turkish prosecutor issued warrants for the detention of two citizens for cooperating with U.S. prosecutors.
