Business

Ex-insurance agent gets jail for $233K workers' comp scam

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:49 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

EVERETT, Wash.

A Lake Stevens man who ran an insurance agency while claiming he was too disabled to work must serve jail time.

The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries says 53-year-old James Kooy was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail for wrongfully receiving over $233,000 in workers' compensation payments from the agency.

Kooy pleaded guilty to the felony charge in Snohomish County Superior Court in September. Judge Bruce Weiss also ordered Kooy to repay the state for an amount to be determined at a March hearing.

An agency investigation determined Kooy owned and operated By the Lake Insurance Inc. at the same time he claimed to be too injured to work after a knee injury and was receiving workers' comp benefits.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigation found over five years his business generated more than $800,000 in revenue.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence

    In a world fraught with obstacles, who will prevail in a race against time: human or machine? See what happens when JPL engineers race a drone controlled by artificial intelligence against another guided by a professional human pilot.

Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence

Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence 1:49

Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence
What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
DealBook Conference: AT&T, Uber and President Cuban? 1:46

DealBook Conference: AT&T, Uber and President Cuban?

View More Video