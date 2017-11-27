Business

National Grid proposes rate hike in Rhode Island

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:45 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

National Grid wants to increase its distribution rates for electric and gas customers in Rhode Island, which would cause bills to rise next year.

The utility filed the proposal Monday with the state Public Utilities Commission. The hike in base distribution rates would be the National Grid's first since 2012. Residential electric bills would rise by 6 percent and gas bills would increase by 5 percent.

Any approved rates wouldn't be effective until Sept. 1, 2018.

President Tim Horan says resetting the rates allows the utility to "continue to improve service quality."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said Monday families and small business owners already face high energy costs, and called on the Public Utilities Commission to "open up National Grid's books."

Democratic Rhode Island U.S. Rep. David Cicilline called the proposed rate hike "unacceptable."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence

    In a world fraught with obstacles, who will prevail in a race against time: human or machine? See what happens when JPL engineers race a drone controlled by artificial intelligence against another guided by a professional human pilot.

Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence

Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence 1:49

Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence
What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
DealBook Conference: AT&T, Uber and President Cuban? 1:46

DealBook Conference: AT&T, Uber and President Cuban?

View More Video