How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

How Facebook is changing your internet 9:39

How Facebook is changing your internet

Hurricane Irma floods Miami streets 0:19

Hurricane Irma floods Miami streets

Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra 0:41

Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra

Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria 2:32

Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria

Rubio on Puerto Rico: 'I hope that we don't see Katrina-like images.' 3:15

Rubio on Puerto Rico: "I hope that we don't see Katrina-like images."

Texas gun store owner: Vegas shooting 'grave misusage' of guns 3:25

Texas gun store owner: Vegas shooting 'grave misusage' of guns

Aventura police charge woman with animal cruelty 0:44

Aventura police charge woman with animal cruelty

Police search for armed men who robbed gas station and Subway in same week 1:50

Police search for armed men who robbed gas station and Subway in same week

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

Business

Irma’s impact to last a year, say many local businesses

By Nancy Dahlberg

ndahlberg@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 2:28 PM

Even though Hurricane Irma spared South Florida from a direct hit, 70 percent of business people responding to a Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce survey said the storm would have a negative financial impact on their businesses over the next three months and 39 percent said Irma’s impact would be felt over the next year.

About a third of business leaders are less optimistic about the health of their businesses, compared to before Hurricane Irma, the survey showed. More than four out of 10 said they expected lost revenue and business thanks to Irma; 28 percent said business interruptions and delays would be the most significant impact.

Three-quarters of respondents had a formal disaster preparedness plan in place. Of those, only 1 percent thought the plan was ineffective.

The majority, 64 percent, thought that cell calls and texts were the most effective ways to communicate with their teams and employees during and in the immediate aftermath of Irma.

The chamber partnered with MBAF to conduct the survey. Questionnaires were distributed by email to 5,000 CEOs, top executives or owners of businessses and organizations in Miami-Dade County about a week after the storm; 109 responses were received.

