Power is back. So is cable (mostly). Will there be good news about gas prices, too?

Go for the strategic gas-up this week instead of the fill-’er-up, South Florida, as gas prices readjust downward after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
The AAA predicts gas prices in the state to fall 5 to 10 cents this week, continuing a trend that saw Miami’s average price for a gallon of regular fall last week. AAA put the average at $2.73 while GasBuddy.com put the Miami average at $2.71, down 3.9 cents from where its average last week.
“If it weren’t for the recent hurricanes, gas prices would be 25 cents lower,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Since gas prices decline much slower than they rice, it could take a few weeks to reach equilibrium.”
So, like buying stock, wait until it hits bottom, then dive in with both arms.
Hurricane Harvey shut down refineries and fuel shipping routes for a few days. That launched fuel prices skyward and Hurricane Irma’s statewide run on gas acted as the booster rocket.
North Miami-Dade offered the best prices, with $2.63 per gallon spotted at a Valero on Miami Avenue.
