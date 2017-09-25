Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 12 cents

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 12 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 23 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.32 per gallon in the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas. The highest was about $2.54 per gallon in the Marquette area. It's the second week in a row the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas had the lowest and the Marquette area had the highest.

The Detroit-area's average fell about 9 cents to $2.43 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

