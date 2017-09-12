Tough task: USOC tamped down discord to help LA get Games

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2012, file photo, United States Olympic Committee Chairman Larry Probst, right, and USOC CEO Scott Blackmun are shown during an interview in London. It took eight years, a nice-sized dose of humble pie and more than a few failures, but Blackmun and Probst succeeded. The International Olympic Committee will award Los Angeles the 2028 Games at a ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. It will be the first Summer Olympics awarded to the U.S. in 27 years, when the IOC gave the 1996 Games to Atlanta. It will end a string of embarrassing losses: New York for 2012, and Chicago for 2016. Alastair Grant AP Photo