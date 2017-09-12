Apple unveils iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus

Apple unveiled the iPhone X, its first premium-tier phone, at an event in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday, that included other product premiers. (Pro tip: The X is pronounced 10, and not “ex.”)
iPhone X has a newer screen technology known as OLED, a type of display that can be made thinner, lighter and brighter with better color accuracy and contrast than its predecessor, LCD.
The screen on the X has a so-called edge-to-edge display that takes up the entire face by eliminating the borders around the screen. Apple also eliminated the physical home button that has been a signature on the iPhone for a decade.
iPhone 8 is also here, as well as its bigger sibling, the iPhone 8 Plus. The models include a glass body and a faster chip.
Apple TV, the company’s set-top box that has never been a blockbuster hit, got an upgrade. The device will now be able to stream so-called 4K resolution, which refers to screens with two times the vertical resolution and twice the horizontal resolution of older high-definition TVs.
Apple took the wraps off a new Apple Watch. Called Apple Watch Series 3, it has cellular capabilities. There’s also a new Watch OS.
The brand-new feature in the iPhone X that has never existed on any other iPhone is infrared face scanning. It also has no “home” button.
The new iPhone 8 and the 8 Plus include a six-core processor that will handle more complex tasks and 3D games more quickly and efficiently than previous iPhones.
Apple improved the phones’ cameras with new sensors.
