Want to legally rent on Airbnb in Pinecrest? It’ll cost you $800

Want to run a legal Airbnb rental in Pinecrest? No problem — just fork over $800.
That’s the cost of registering for a certificate of compliance, according to an ordinance the village passed Friday. Other costs residents will have to shoulder: a $275 annual renewal fee and an annual inspection fee of $265.
The ordinance requires property owners hoping to rent short-term to register with the Building and Planning Department. Short-term rentals, which are illegal in residential properties in Pinecrest, can cause noise, parking, trash and life safety issues, the village council said in a press release.
Only properties that are rented more than three times a year for less than 30 days or one calendar month, whichever is less, would be required to have a certificate of compliance.
Other costs residents will have to shoulder: a $275 annual renewal fee and an annual inspection fee of $265.
Other requirements include that cars be parked within the driveway, that owners keep a register of guests who stay in the property, and that no one who rents a short-term rental in Pinecrest be on the Florida Sexual Offenders and Predators database.
The cost to register in Pinecrest would be higher than in other South Florida cities. Fort Lauderdale set its certificate of compliance fee at $750 in 2015 but was forced to slash it by more than half because of low compliance rates. The city lowered the fee to $350 in April.
Short-term rentals are a contested issue locally, with a number of cities, including Miami and Miami Beach, imposing fines or outlawing the practice.
Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH
Comments