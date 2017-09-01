These are the best things to buy in September

As summer makes way for autumn, back-to-school sales dwindle just in time for Labor Day sales to kick into high gear. The first weekend of September is an optimal time to get a new mattress, for example, at prices that slash up to $500 off.
Although you'll find sales on just about everything imaginable, you’re better off waiting until later in the month or even longer to enjoy the best deals on some products. Here’s everything you need to know to find the best deals in September.
▪ A new car! The month offers some of the best deals of the year on cars as old models get cleared out to make way for newer stock. Bargain prices on new cars aren’t limited to savings at the local dealership.
Manufacturers such as Toyota and Honda are giving special offers on leasing and financing. Get a 2017 Toyota Camry for zero percent financing for 72 months plus $500 bonus cash, or a 2017 Corolla at zero percent financing for 72 months at their national clearance event.
If you don’t make it in for the Labor Day weekend sales, don’t worry. The last day of September is one of the best four days of the year to negotiate a deal on a car, according to Autotrader. Sept. 30 comes at the end of the quarter, when dealerships are trying to meet sales goals and are most willing to work with you.
TrueCar estimated that buyers save about 7.9 percent off the price of a car on that date. To get the best deal, Autotrader recommended going in fresh at the end of the day when the sales staff is looking forward to going home.
▪ Take a trip: If you let the summer slip by without a vacation — or you just need another one — September is the ideal time for a getaway. Summer officially ends with the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22, but you can still catch some of the best end-of-summer travel deals through the end of the month.
The shoulder season is a great time to travel: Summer crowds are long gone, and winter getaways are still in the distance. Golf getaways, desert destinations, end-of-summer cruises and big cities are just a few places your vacation budget will go the furthest. Enjoy the bargains with dry weather characterizing September throughout much of the U.S.
If the prospect of rainy days doesn’t bother you, go on a Caribbean vacation at a fraction of the cost of what you’d spend during winter months, now through the end of hurricane season on Nov. 30. For example, Royal Caribbean offers up to 70 percent off on select cruises during this time frame.
▪ Time for a cookout: Labor Day is the last official picnic and barbecuing holiday of the year, and you can expect to see slashed prices on everything from brisket to plastic silverware during Labor Day weekend sales. In fact, the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association’s theme is “Take the Labor Out of Labor Day” with grocery sales on takeout-style items like wings, pizza, Chinese entrees and more.
Look for sales on potatoes, breakfast items and chicken, as all three items celebrate a “national month.” Cook up your feast on a barbecue grill. You'll see grills hit low prices during Labor Day sales, according to DealNews, but you'll find the biggest discounts on clearance items later in September and into October.
And now, here’s what not to buy in September: TV sets, smartphones and kitchen appliances.
